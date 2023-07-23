Ashwin and Siraj Shine as Defensive West Indies Struggle on Rain-Hit Day

During a rain-interrupted third day of the second Test between India and West Indies, defensive batting tactics were employed by the home team as they crawled their way to 229 for 5, trailing India’s first innings score of 438 by 209 runs. Only 67 overs were possible on the day due to rain, with the West Indies batters showing an over-cautious approach to secure a draw.

Despite the lifeless pitch, the Indian bowlers, led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj, maintained their intensity. Ashwin produced a remarkable delivery, described as the “ball of the series,” which deceived West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (75 off 235 balls) and found the gap between bat and pad to hit the stumps. The delivery left Brathwaite in disbelief as the ball turned sharply, making it an off-spinner’s dream.

The Queens Park Oval pitch offered little assistance to the bowlers, and the West Indies’ defensive approach made it even harder for India to create chances. Jermaine Blackwood (20 off 92 balls) joined Brathwaite in an ultra-defensive partnership before being caught by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

Despite the lack of wickets, debutant Mukesh Kumar impressed with his nagging channel bowling, claiming the wicket of fellow debutant Kirk McKenzie. However, the veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat continued to struggle, remaining wicketless after 98 overs.

With the next series in South Africa looming, Unadkat’s place in the squad might be in jeopardy, given his lack of impact in the West Indies. On the other hand, Mukesh’s slightly fuller length and purposeful bowling showcased promise for the future.

The day’s play exposed the poor quality of the pitch, raising concerns about its suitability for Test cricket. The defensive batting tactics employed by West Indies, coupled with the flat nature of the surface, made a draw seem inevitable.

In summary, Ashwin and Siraj’s impressive performances kept India’s hopes alive despite West Indies’ negative approach and the challenging pitch conditions. The second Test continued to be a test of patience for both teams, with the bowlers working hard to make an impact on a surface that offered little assistance.