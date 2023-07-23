Bihar BJP says, Nitish Kumar weak leader who depends on Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi

Samrat Chaudhary, the head of the Bihar BJP, has slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him a weak leader who relied on Lalu Prasad of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress to keep him in power.

Chaudhary poked fun at Nitish Kumar, suggesting that he needed the support of the leaders of the RJD and the Congress to run the state efficiently.

‘Nitish Kumar is a prime example of a chief minister who is obligated to bow down before Lalu Prasad Yadav and seek assistance from Rahul Gandhi in order to ensure the longevity of his government,’ the Bihar BJP president said.

After news broke that Nitish Kumar might be getting ready to enlarge his cabinet, the BJP state president launched this attack.