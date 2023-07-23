IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in Northwest India including over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from 24th July to 26th July. It has also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for today as well as the 25th and 26th of this month.

Also Read: India’s crude oil production crossed 2.4 MMT in June

The national weather agency has predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the region during the next four days in west India. In South India, the IMD has said that isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till the 24th of this month.