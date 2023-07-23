Know how to make payments while travelling to other countries

New Delhi: Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is one of the most popular digital payment methods in India. It is managed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It allows users to make payments to anyone with a UPI ID or bank account number.

Recently, the Union government has made UPI payments available in many international countries, including France and UAE. It is also accessible for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to initiate international transactions.

List of countries where UPI payments are currently available:

Indians travelling to the following countries can make an online translation using UPI:

France

Bhutan

Nepal

Oman

UAE

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Taiwan

South Korea

Japan

United Kingdom

Europe

How to use UPI apps in other countries:

Step 1: Download or open your UPI-enabled mobile app such as PhonePe, Google Pay, or Paytm which allows international UPI transactions in the country.

Step 2: Register your Indian bank account with the app.

Step 3: Once your bank account is linked, you will need to provide the recipient’s details, including their bank account number, IBAN, and BIC, together with the transfer amount and currency.

Step 4: Once the transaction is complete, you will receive a confirmation message.

Notably, your transactions will still be subject to certain fees like conversion charges, foreign exchange fees, and more.

Meanwhile, if you are an NRI, here is how you can use UPI:

Step 1: Download a UPI-enabled mobile app such as PhonePe, Google Pay, or Paytm.

Step 2: Register your NRE or NRO account with the app.

Step 3: You will need to provide your Indian mobile number and bank account details.

Step 4: Once your account is linked, you can start using UPI to make payments to anyone in India who has a UPI ID.

Step 5: You can also use UPI to pay for goods and services at merchant outlets in India.