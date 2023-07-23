Threats related to Manipur video prompt 41 Meiteis to travel to Assam from Mizoram

Following the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, an ex-militants group ordered the Meitei community to leave the state, according to officials on Sunday. Forty-one Meitei individuals left Mizoram for Assam.

According to Cachar’s Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, these individuals arrived in Silchar from the adjoining Mizoram on Saturday night and have been housed at the Lakhipur Development Block building in the Binnakandi neighbourhood.

‘These are all well-to-do families and they came in their own vehicles. Some are college professors, while some work as senior government officials. They said that there have been no attacks in Mizoram as of now,’ he told PTI.

They said that the Mizoram government was providing them with full security, but they added that they had come to Assam for their own safety since they did not want to take any chances.

The SP stated, adding that Assam Police is providing security for them, ‘They are saying that they will stay here until the situation normalises.’

Since May 3, when ethnic conflict first broke out in that state, thousands of members of the Meitei, Kuki, and Hmar communities have fled Manipur and are now residing in Assam.

The Meitei community in Mizoram was guaranteed of its safety on Saturday by the Mizoram government, who also advised them not to believe rumours.

The government’s statement was made in the midst of claims that several Meiteis had left the state after receiving a ‘advisory’ from the ex-military group in Mizoram telling them to leave because of unrest brought on by the widely shared video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

Several Meitei people, according to Mizoram Police, left for their home states on Saturday as tensions grew.

In Mizoram, there are a few thousand Meiteis who are primarily from Manipur and south Assam.

In the meantime, the Trinamool Congress claimed on Sunday that an 18-year-old woman was attacked and gang-raped on May 15 in Manipur’s Imphal East district, days after the two ladies were stripped and paraded in their undies.

The ruling party of West Bengal asserted on Twitter, citing a source from a portion of the press, ‘The tragedy doesn’t end for Manipur!’

‘An 18-year-old girl was handed over to four armed men by women vigilantes. She was later assaulted and gang-raped in Imphal East in Manipur on May 15. If such brutal cases are coming in the public eye after more than a month, what’s still hidden must be truly gruesome,’ it tweeted.

The TMC questioned when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh ‘take accountability for the complete law and order failure’ during a recent visit by a delegation to the northeastern state.