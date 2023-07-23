Twitter owner Elon Musk says he is looking to change Twitter’s logo with focus on branding overhaul

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, expressed his intention to change the platform’s logo in a tweet, stating that they will bid farewell to the Twitter brand and gradually phase out the bird logo. He also mentioned that if a suitable X logo is posted, it will be implemented worldwide the following day.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter last October, the company has undergone changes, including rebranding as X Corp, as he aims to transform it into a “super app” similar to China’s WeChat.

In April, Twitter’s bird logo was temporarily replaced by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, which resulted in a surge in the meme coin’s market value.

Recently, Twitter faced criticism from users and marketing professionals after Musk announced plans to limit the number of tweets per day that various accounts can read.

Adding to its recent troubles, the company is facing a lawsuit that claims it owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. Twitter has undergone significant workforce reductions to reduce costs since Musk acquired the platform.