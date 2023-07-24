15 dead, 19 missing as ferry sinks in Sulawesi island

Jakarta: In a tragic incident, at least 15 people lost their lives and 19 people are still missing as a ferry sank off Sulawesi island in Indonesia. 6 passengers were rescued and are being treated in hospital. The ferry was carrying 40 passengers at the time of the accident.

Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia. Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelago country with more than 17,000 islands. In 2018, as many as 192 people drowned when an overloaded ferry overturned and sank on Lake Toba on Sumatra island. In May last year, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in waters off East Nusa Tenggara province. No one was injured in the incident.