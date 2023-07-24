2 fans of actor Suriya dies of electrocution while installing his banner, in Andhra

Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh: Two fans of Sough Indian superstar Suriya died of electrocution while installing his banner on the ocassion of his birthday in Palnadu district. Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai of Narasaraopet Mandal died due to electrocution in Mopulavaripalem village of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, according to police.

As per the information, both were trying to install the banner of actor Suriya when they were electrocuted. According to police, the incident occurred when an iron rod of the flexi came into contact with an overhead electric wire. Both the youths died on the spot. As per police officials, both the dead were studying in the second year of a private degree college in Narasaraopet. The bodies were sent for postmortem in Narasaraopet government hospital.

Ananya, the sister of Poluri Sai, blamed College for her brother’s death. She said, ‘College is responsible for my brother’s death. We are paying lot fees to the college. Before joining the college they assured us that students would be secured and monitored, but, the college is not protecting and monitoring the students in the hostel. We are daily labours. We struggle a lot to pay college fees, striving for a good life for my brother. It’s an awful incident that happened’.