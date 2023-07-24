Bengal Assembly to hear motion from Trinamool about Manipur video issue

The Trinamool Congress is preparing to introduce a resolution in the state house to discuss the incident amid continuous criticism from the Opposition over the distressing footage that recently surfaced from Manipur. On July 26th, a decision will be made regarding the discussion date.

Sovandeb Chatterjee, a West Bengal parliamentary minister, promised to bring a resolution about Manipur to the legislature.

‘We are seeing what is happening in Manipur. Kids are not getting food to eat. Women are being paraded naked. This is not our culture. We have a 4000-year old culture, and this is not it,’ he said.

In response to the TMC’s commitment, BJP leader Manoj Tigga suggested that the ruling party concentrate on the violence during the West Bengal elections as well.

‘You are speaking on issues that are happening in different states in the country inside the Bengal assembly. It is your right and you can do that. But what about the number of incidents that have happened in the state of Bengal during panchayat elections? So many people have been affected. We want to speak on that issue inside the assembly as well,’ he said.

On July 19, a video from Manipur’s Kangpokpi surfaced, igniting a huge outrage. On May 4, the day after unrest broke out in the northeastern state, it showed two women being paraded in the region while completely naked.