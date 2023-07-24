Delhi traffic police constable suspended after he fined a South Korean man Rs 5,000 for violating a traffic rule

A traffic police constable in Delhi has been suspended after he fined a South Korean man, who is a YouTuber named FITVELY, $61 (Rs 5,000) for a traffic violation but failed to provide a receipt. The incident was captured on FITVELY’s dashboard camera and the video went viral on social media.

In the video, Constable Mahesh Chand can be seen taking the fine from FITVELY and demanding Rs 5,000 in cash for violating a traffic rule related to wrong carriageway. As FITVELY began counting the money, the constable corrected him, insisting on the full Rs 5,000 fine. Indian viewers on YouTube condemned the constable’s actions and apologized to FITVELY for the inconvenience caused.

In response to the video’s popularity, the Delhi Traffic Police took action and suspended Mahesh Chand pending an inquiry. They emphasized their zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in a tweet acknowledging the social media post.

However, Twitter users expressed their demand for stricter measures, calling for the constable’s dismissal and the implementation of monitoring mechanisms for fine collection. They stressed the need for greater accountability to prevent such incidents in the future.