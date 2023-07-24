European Union member Italy to hosting an international conference of leaders in Rome

Italy, a member of the European Union, is currently hosting an international conference in Rome with leaders from several nations to discuss extending the EU-backed deal with Tunisia aimed at curbing migration to Europe and forming an alliance to address illegal immigration. However, the deal has faced criticism from human rights groups and migrant charities.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni inaugurated the talks and highlighted the key themes of illegal and legal immigration, refugee support, and cooperation to promote development in Africa. In a notable shift from her previous stance, Meloni expressed Italy’s openness to accepting more migrants through legal channels, emphasizing the importance of immigration for Europe’s and Italy’s needs. She also condemned mass illegal immigration, which she stated benefits only criminal groups while harming everyone else, especially vulnerable individuals.

During the conference, participants from Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, Libya, and the EU are discussing ways to prevent migrants from risking their lives on the perilous Mediterranean Sea route to reach Europe. The UAE pledged $100 million to support development projects in countries affected by irregular immigration.

Last week, the EU and Tunisia signed a “strategic partnership” aimed at combating human trafficking and strengthening border security. The EU has committed $1.1 billion in aid to bolster Tunisia’s struggling economy. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sees the deal with Tunisia as a blueprint for future partnerships with other countries in the region.

Pope Francis also addressed the issue of migration, calling on European and African governments to assist migrants escaping poverty and conflict and to ensure that the Mediterranean does not become a deadly route for those attempting to cross it.

While the EU leadership views the deal with Tunisia as a model for future cooperation, human rights groups and migrant charities have strongly criticized it. They see the deal as a regrettable compromise on human rights in an effort to curb migrant arrivals, echoing the EU’s past controversial involvement in migrant abuses in Libya.

Despite criticism, the EU has reportedly sought similar partnership deals with Egypt and Morocco, acknowledging the necessity of cooperating with North African countries, even if they do not meet the standards of perfect democracies. The concern remains that such deals could perpetuate a harmful approach to migration without adequately addressing human rights concerns.