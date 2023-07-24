India set to whitewash West Indies as batters dominate

India’s aggressive batting approach and Mohammed Siraj’s remarkable five-wicket haul set the stage for a potential victory in the second Test against West Indies on a rain-affected day. Siraj’s outstanding performance helped India dismiss the hosts for 255 in the first innings, securing a substantial 183-run lead. With an all-out attack in the second innings, India smashed 181 for two before declaring, setting a challenging 365-run target.

The Indian batsmen were in top form, with Rohit Sharma (57 off 44) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) leading the charge. Ishan Kishan (52 off 34) joined the assault, hitting some massive sixes and securing his maiden half-century. However, rain interruptions impacted play, and West Indies were 76 for 2 at stumps on day four, needing 289 runs on the final day for a highly unlikely win.

Despite the weather uncertainty, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal batted aggressively in T20 mode. Siraj’s sensational spell, ending with figures of 5 for 60, kept the West Indies batters on the back foot, contributing significantly to India’s dominant position.

The unpredictable weather played a role in India’s ultra-attacking mindset as they aimed to set an imposing target and seize the opportunity for a series sweep. With rain expected on the final day, the visitors looked to capitalize on every opportunity to secure victory.

Overall, India’s performance in both batting and bowling departments put them on course for a potential series sweep against West Indies, provided the weather permits on the final day.