Indian woman from New Delhi travels to Pakistan’s Dir Bala in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her lover

A news report on Sunday revealed a significant contrast to the Seema Haider case, where an Indian woman from New Delhi traveled to Dir Bala in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, to meet her lover. Unlike Seema Haider, who illegally crossed into India, the Indian woman, identified as Anju and married, was granted entry into Pakistan with a valid visa.

According to the Upper Dir SHO, Javed Khan, Anju entered Pakistan legally, and her visa was deemed valid. The SHO further confirmed Anju’s four-year-long relationship with her lover, Nasrullah.

Anju and Nasrullah, aged 35 and 29, respectively, became friends through social media, and their friendship eventually blossomed into a love affair. Driven by her love for Nasrullah, Anju decided to cross over to Pakistan and traveled all the way to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in search of love.

Upon her arrival in Pakistan through the Wagah border and travel to Islamabad, the authorities opened an inquiry into the matter, despite her lawful entry.

According to Aaj News, Anju, a working woman in India, stated that she met Nasrullah on Facebook four years ago and that she loved him deeply, claiming that she could not live without him. However, Nasrullah’s family members asserted that Anju’s visit was solely for sightseeing, and marriage was not on her mind.

The Upper Dir Police confirmed that Anju was currently in the Malakand Division district, and a security team had initiated an investigation into the matter. Anju’s visa allowed her to stay in Pakistan for 30 days.

Previously, in response to the illegal cross-over of Seema Haider into India, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the matter was under investigation, and she was presented before the court and granted bail.

The two cases, involving individuals from different countries crossing borders for love, have garnered attention and raised concerns about immigration and security matters in both countries.