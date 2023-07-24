Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu releases a statement after his surgery saying that he was ‘doing great’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement after undergoing surgery for the implantation of a pacemaker, expressing that he was doing well. The surgery took place on Sunday, just hours before a scheduled parliamentary debate on a controversial judicial reform bill that has been met with strong protests from tens of thousands of demonstrators.

In a video released by his office, Netanyahu thanked his supporters and the medical team at Sheba Medical Center for their care. He assured the public that he was in good condition and reiterated his commitment to completing the legislation and seeking agreement with the opposition. He also announced his intention to join his colleagues in parliament the following day, Monday.

Before the surgery, Sheba Medical Center confirmed that Netanyahu’s condition was good, and he remained under observation in the cardiology department. The decision to undergo the pacemaker implantation came after a monitoring device alerted him to the need for the procedure.

In a video message released before the surgery, the 73-year-old Prime Minister assured the public that he felt great but needed to follow his doctors’ advice. He appeared standing and smiling, stating that the hospital expected to discharge him the next day, allowing him to participate in the parliamentary voting on the judicial reforms.

Netanyahu’s previous hospitalization was due to dehydration, which he attributed to spending time in the sun without proper protection and hydration. He urged Israelis to take care during the hot weather and ensure they drink enough water.

The judicial reform bill under debate aims to curb the powers of the Supreme Court, particularly regarding the “reasonability” clause that allows judges to overturn government decisions. The government believes these changes are necessary to achieve a better balance of power.

The health scare and surgery coincide with the crucial parliamentary debate on the reform bill, adding further significance to the ongoing discussions and votes in the Knesset.