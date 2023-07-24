Kozhikode Police Chief Halts Donation Drive for Temple Maintenance

A senior officer within the Kerala Police has intervened to address a contentious notice that urged donations from its staff for the maintenance of a local temple in Kozhikode City. ADGP (Law & Order) MR Ajith Kumar has directed the Commissioner of Kozhikode City to withdraw the notice, which surfaced four days prior and had been signed by the District Police Chief of Kozhikode City.

The notice stated, “It has been decided to recover Rs 20 per month from the salaries of all police officers in Kozhikode City as a donation for the upkeep of Sree Bhadrakali Temple at Muthalakkulam.” It further instructed the unit office to gather details of staff members unwilling to donate by the 24th of July 2023.

The issuance of this notice triggered a controversy, drawing responses from various individuals. Writer Azad Malayattil expressed his concerns in a Facebook post, questioning the responsibility of the police in temple maintenance.

According to reports, the practice of cops donating to the temple, which is situated adjacent to the Kozhikode City Police Chief’s office, had been in place until last year when objections were raised, leading to the discontinuation of donations from the police force.