Maharashtra landslide: Rescue efforts called off with many still missing; Death toll rises to 27

Rescuers in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, where a massive landslide claimed the lives of at least 27 people, have halted search and rescue operations on Sunday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official stated that around 60 people are still missing.

The devastating landslide occurred on July 19 in Irshalwadi village, situated on a hill slope under Khalapur tehsil, around 80 kilometers from Mumbai. The village is home to approximately 225 people, and over 80 managed to escape the disaster.

A total of 228 people have been affected by the landslide, as reported by State Minister Uday Samant, who is also the guardian minister of Raigad. The decision to suspend the search and rescue efforts was made after consulting the district administration, concerned authorities, and local residents.

Over the course of four days, the NDRF and other organizations involved in relief and rescue work have recovered 27 bodies from the debris. However, no further bodies were found on Sunday.

Among the deceased, 12 men, 10 women, and four children are yet to be identified, with nine members of a family having lost their lives in the disaster.

The landslide caused approximately 17 out of 48 houses in the village to be fully or partially buried under debris.

In response to the tragedy, the City and Industrial Development Corporation will provide houses to those affected. Additionally, to prevent future incidents, five villages will be rehabilitated, and a survey of 20 villages will be conducted.

In a compassionate gesture, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will “adopt” the 22 children who lost their parents in the Irshalwadi landslide. The Shrikant Shinde Foundation, an NGO run by the CM’s son and member of parliament Dr. Shrikant Shinde, will support and bear the education and other expenses of these children until they reach adulthood.

Many children who were at ashram schools lost their parents in the disaster, and the foundation aims to provide necessary support and care during this difficult time.