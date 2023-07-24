New Delhi: Ahead of the beginning of third day of the ongoing Parliament Monsoon session Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that the opposition parties’ newly constructed alliance– I.N.D.I.A– demands from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to precede the discussion on the Manipur situation.

In a tweet, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said, ‘The 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA’s demand is straightforward. PM should make a comprehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation’. ‘No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, distorts, diverts, deflects and defames. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching’, he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties staged a protest in Parliament premises on Monday demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Manipur in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Several MPs of the opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance including JDU’s Lalan Singh, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi were seen holding banner with ‘INDIA demands PM statement in both houses’ written on it and also shouted slogans against the Prime Minister. Opposition MPs also raised placards, asking Prime Minister to break silence on Manipur in Parliament.

The opposition parties’ attack on Centre intensified after a video of the incident in which two women were paraded naked in Manipur, surfaced days ago. In a counter to opposition parties’ attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over atrocities against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well as other states. Staging protest along with opposition MPs, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said, ‘This is about women, not a competition between States. Such a thing happening in any state is wrong’.

Besides, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the ‘double engine government is incompetent’. ‘The visuals that we have seen are extremely disturbing. You (PM Modi) do not want discussion in the Parliament… The Govt is diverting the attention. The double engine govt is incompetent’, Banerjee said. On the other hand, the Central government since the beginning of the Monsoon session is asserting that they are ready for a discussion on Manipur inside Parliament. Moreover, as the proceedings of Lok Sabha, began for the day, opposition MPs reached inside the House with placards, ‘INDIA for Manipur’ and ‘INDIA demand PM statement on Manipur’, written on them.