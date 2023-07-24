Opposition conservative party of Spain clinches maximum number of seats but fails to secure a majority

Spain’s opposition conservative party, led by Alberto Núñez Feijoo, secured the most seats in the snap elections on Monday (July 24), but they fell short of obtaining a majority. Initial predictions had suggested that the conservative People’s Party (PP) would defeat the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and emerge victorious, but the early results indicated a much tighter race.

After all the votes were counted, the PP won 136 seats, while the PSOE obtained 122. The potential coalition partners for the conservatives, the far-right Vox party, secured 33 seats, and PSOE’s allies in the far-left Sumar alliance won 31 seats.

The final vote counts revealed an inconclusive result, as the left and right blocs were nearly neck and neck in their quest to secure a majority of 176 seats. This outcome means that rival parties will now explore options and engage in weeks of negotiations and horse-trading to form a government.

The negotiations to form a government will begin after a new parliament convenes on August 17. King Felipe VI will invite PP’s leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, to try and secure the prime ministership. In 2015, PP leader Mariano Rajoy declined such an invitation from the king when faced with a similar situation.

If Feijoo also declines the invitation, King Felipe VI will then extend the request to current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. According to the law, there is no specific deadline for this process. However, if no candidate manages to secure a majority within two months of the first vote on the prime minister, the country will be required to hold new elections.

After the election results were announced, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asserted that the Spanish right’s “reactionary” parties had failed at the polls. He highlighted that the PSOE had won more votes, more seats, and a larger share of the vote compared to four years ago.

On the other hand, PP’s leader Feijoo expressed his gratitude to all those who contributed to the party’s victory and emphasized the need to form a government promptly. He acknowledged his duty to initiate dialogue and try to govern the country in line with the election results and the party’s victory.