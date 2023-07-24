Pope Francis addresses climate change and urges world leaders to make conscious efforts to tackle it

Pope Francis addressed the occurrence of extreme climatic events around the world during his Sunday message. He pointed out that certain regions were facing abnormal heat waves and devastating fires, while others were being severely impacted by torrential rains and flash floods. The Pope emphasized that these natural disasters were a clear sign of the urgent need for world leaders to take deliberate actions to combat climate change.

Expressing solidarity with those affected by the climate crisis and those providing assistance to victims and the displaced, Pope Francis urged world leaders to take concrete measures to limit polluting emissions. He stressed that this challenge was pressing and should not be postponed, affecting everyone’s responsibility to protect our common home.

The Pope reiterated his long-standing call to abandon fossil fuels and prioritized environmental protection throughout his pontificate. In his 2015 “Laudato Si” encyclical, he drew attention to the alarming state of the planet, likening it to an “immense pile of filth.”

Meanwhile, the southern United States faced a record-breaking heatwave, with approximately 80 million Americans expected to endure temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius and higher. Phoenix, Arizona, was particularly affected, experiencing an unprecedented heatwave that broke the previous record of 18 consecutive days above 43 degrees Celsius.

In Greece, wildfires ravaged the island of Rhodes for five days, leading to the evacuation of over 2,000 people, including tourists. Firefighters, with assistance from Slovakia, worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze, which was further fueled by strong winds. Evacuated individuals were taken to safe areas, including a beach and indoor stadium, where they received accommodation and support.

In conclusion, Pope Francis urged world leaders to take immediate action against climate change, recognizing the severity of extreme climatic events occurring globally. Meanwhile, the United States faced a significant heatwave, and Greece grappled with devastating wildfires, emphasizing the urgent need for environmental protection and responsible climate policies.