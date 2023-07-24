Satheesan declares unanimous decision to invite CM for Oommen Chandy tribute.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan addressed the allegations surrounding the invitation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the Oommen Chandy remembrance meet, organized by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. He emphasized that the decision to invite CM Vijayan was made unanimously by the party leadership. Responding to media queries regarding reported differences of opinion within the party on extending the invitation to the Chief Minister, Satheesan refuted the claims and clarified that the invitation was extended as the event was being held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Satheesan defended the party’s decision, highlighting Oommen Chandy’s inclusive approach and his treatment of everyone without discrimination. In line with this spirit, the party leadership opted to invite all significant figures in the state capital to honor Oommen Chandy’s memory.

The remembrance meet, scheduled to take place at Ayyankali Hall, was set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 4 pm on Monday.

In addition to discussing the event, Satheesan also criticized the state government for its failures in controlling the price hike in the region. He expressed discontent with the government’s tax collection efforts and accused them of mismanagement, leading to financial difficulties. The opposition leader voiced concerns about the continuous increase in the prices of essential commodities and lamented the potential impending shutdown of Supplyco.