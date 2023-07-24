Siblings drown in water-logged pit in neighbour’s field in Kozhikode’s Thamarassery

Kozhikode: Two brothers were found dead in a water-logged pit in Thamarassery, Kozhikode. Muhammed Ashir (7) and Muhammed Aadi (13), sons of Vattakkuru Abdul Jaleel and Najeera Korangad, met with the accident on their way to a tuition centre.

The siblings had gone out to a private tuition centre functioning in a neighbouring house. When they did not return as expected, a search was conducted, and both boys were discovered in the pit in a neighbour’s field. The boys had fallen in the pit near an under-construction house. Their chappals and books were found on the side of the pit.

They were rushed to the hospital, but their lives could not be saved. Authorities believe that the children might have accidentally drowned while playing near the pit. The mortal remains of the children have been kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College in Kozhikode.