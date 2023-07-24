Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row.BSE Sensex settled at 66,384.78, down 299.48 points or 0.45%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,672.30, down 72.70 points or 0.37%.

About 1731 shares advanced, 1873 shares declined, and 147 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv and M&M. Top losers for the day were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Britannia Industries.

On the sectoral front, FMCG index shed nearly 2%, and oil & gas, bank & metal fell 0.5% each. On the other hand, power and capital goods indices up 0.5% each. The BSE Midcap index was up 0.3%, while Smallcap index ended on flat note.