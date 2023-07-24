The journey of radio from colonial British Raj to independent and multi-lingual India explained

In the year 1960, India had been free from British rule for 13 years. During this time, transistor radios had become widespread, and the voice of Ameen Sayani, the star announcer of All India Radio, could be heard in almost every home, shop, and street. Radio had become an integral part of Indian life and culture.

A few years earlier, people across the country had gathered to listen to Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru’s historic “Tryst With Destiny” speech, marking India’s independence. Radio played a crucial role in transmitting such important messages during the time of British dominance and global conflicts like World War II.

Radio’s journey in India began with the Radio Club of Bombay broadcasting the first commercial transmission in 1923. Soon after, the Calcutta Radio Club and Madras Presidency Radio Club followed suit. In 1930, the Indian State Broadcasting Service (ISBS) was established, which eventually evolved into All India Radio (AIR) on June 8, 1936.

During World War II, the need to counter Nazi propaganda led to the expansion of radio news bulletins. Around 27 bulletins were broadcasted daily during the war years. However, AIR also faced criticism for being used as a propaganda tool for British imperialism, leading to the emergence of underground radio services like the “Congress Radio” and “Azad Hind Radio.”

In 1956, AIR adopted the name Akashvani, derived from Rabindranath Tagore’s composition. The iconic Akashvani jingle, composed by Walter Kaufmann from Czech Republic, has remained etched in the memories of many Indians.

Today, AIR has a vast network of more than 262 radio stations, reaching almost 92% of India’s population. It broadcasts in 23 Indian languages and 146 dialects, catering to the diverse demographics of the country.

AIR’s USP lies in its authenticity, brevity, and clarity, making it a trusted source of news and entertainment, particularly in smaller cities and remote areas. It continues to play a vital role in keeping people informed, educated, and entertained in their local languages.

Over the years, radio has been the medium for historic announcements, such as Nehru’s independence speech and Indira Gandhi’s Emergency Declaration, as well as celebratory moments like Kapil Dev’s iconic innings in the 1983 World Cup.

Throughout its journey, radio has remained an essential part of Indian life, providing news, cricket updates, and entertainment to the masses and connecting people across the country.