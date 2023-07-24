UNESCO releases a statement condemning Russia’s ‘brazen’ attack on Ukraine’s Odesa

UNESCO issued a statement on Sunday denouncing Russia’s bold and aggressive attack on Ukraine’s city of Odesa, which targeted several cultural sites in the port city’s World Heritage Centre.

In the statement, the Paris-based organization expressed deep dismay and condemned the Russian forces’ brazen attack on the city center of Odesa, where the World Heritage property ‘The Historic Centre of Odesa’ is located.

The attack, which is the latest in a series of strikes on the Black Sea city and one of Ukraine’s crucial ports, resulted in the loss of at least two lives. UNESCO’s Director-General, Audrey Azoulay, characterized this attack as an escalation of violence against Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

The Transfiguration Cathedral, an iconic monument with a rich history originally built in 1794 during imperial Russian rule, suffered damage in the strike. It had been demolished under Soviet leader Stalin’s rule in 1936 and later rebuilt in the 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In response to the attack on Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed retaliation against Russia. He expressed outrage at the targeting of peaceful cities, residential buildings, and religious institutions, such as the cathedral. Zelensky asserted that Russia’s actions would face consequences, and they would feel the impact of Ukraine’s retaliation.

According to Ukraine’s official statement, Russia launched 19 missiles on Odesa during the night, resulting in the loss of two lives and injuries to 19 others, including four children. The attack caused significant damage to residential and religious infrastructure in the region.

Governor Oleg Kiper reported that 14 people were hospitalized due to the attack, with three of them being children. The assault also caused damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and a religious institution.

The situation in Odesa remains highly concerning, as the attack not only resulted in loss of life and injuries but also caused severe damage to historical and cultural landmarks. The international community, represented by UNESCO, strongly condemned the attack, calling for an end to such violence against cultural heritage and civilian areas.