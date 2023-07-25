5 crore job cards under the MGNREGA act cancelled in 2022-23

The number of work cards cancelled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act increased by 247 percent in 2022-23, according to information presented to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. According to Giriraj Singh, Rural Development Minister, 1,49,51,247 MGNREGA work cards were destroyed in 2021-22, while 5,18,91,168 employment cards were cancelled in 2022-23.

West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were among the states with the most deletions. In 2021-22, 1,57,309 work cards were eliminated in West Bengal, whereas the following year (2022-23), the number increased by approximately 5,000% to 83,36,115 job cards. In Andhra Pradesh, 6,25,514 work cards were cancelled in 2021-22, an increase of 1,147% from 2022-23, when 78,05,569 cards were terminated.

Similarly, in Telangana, 61,278 employment cards were eliminated in 2021-22, while 17,32,936 were deleted in 2022-23, a 2,727 percent rise. Gujarat cut 1,43,202 employment cards in 2021-22 and 4,30,404 in 2022-23, a more than 200 percent increase. Singh said that the removals were done owing to factors such as “fake” employment cards, duplicate job cards, persons no longer willing to work, families permanently relocating from Gramme Panchayat, or a person’s death.

When asked if the government plans to change the spirals in deletions, Singh stated, “Updating of job cards is a regular exercise conducted by the States/UTs.” He also stated that the scheme’s execution is the responsibility of state governments.