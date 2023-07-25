Allu Arjun: India’s First Star to Hit 1 Million Followers on ‘Threads’!

Actor Allu Arjun has achieved an incredible milestone, gathering one million followers on the recently launched ‘Threads’ platform in just a few days. This makes him the first Indian star to reach such a coveted number of followers on the platform. Allu Arjun’s strong bond with his global fanbase is well-known, and he actively engages with them on various social media platforms.

His popularity continues to soar worldwide, thanks to his outstanding on-screen performances and charismatic off-screen personality. On ‘Threads’, Allu Arjun has posted a captivating monochrome photo of himself, further enticing his fans.

The frenzy surrounding Allu Arjun reached new heights with his remarkable and versatile performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and the anticipation for the sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ remains at an all-time high.

Apart from his acting prowess, Allu Arjun also earns admiration for his life choices, including his unique sense of style, commitment to the environment and sustainable living, and his inherent humility in all situations.

Fans across the globe eagerly await his every announcement and collaboration, knowing that each venture is bound to be even bigger and better.

The excitement continues to build as Allu Arjun prepares for his upcoming film, ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster, ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ The film, written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, features other talented actors like Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.