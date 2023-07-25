Congress Clashes with PM Modi Over Opposition Alliance: “We are INDIA, Rebuilding the Idea of India in Manipur”

On Tuesday, the Congress responded strongly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about the opposition alliance. Rahul Gandhi stated, “Call us whatever you want, but ‘we are INDIA’ and we will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur.”

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the PM’s focus on East India Company when Manipur is in distress. Kharge emphasized, “The Congress party has always been with ‘Mother India’ i.e., ‘Bharat Mata’.”

Kharge further tweeted, “The slaves of the British were the political ancestors of the BJP. Prime Minister Modi, stop diverting the attention of the country with your rhetoric. Speak about Manipur in Parliament, do not belittle the dignity of the post of prime minister by calling INDIA, that is Bharat, good or bad.”

Modi had earlier slammed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), mentioning names like East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, claiming that people cannot be misled by the use of the country’s name.

Responding to Modi’s remarks, Gandhi tweeted, “Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi’s reactions and said, “It is clear that the prime minister is very rattled by the 26-party INDIA.”

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned Modi’s statements, asking, “You are cursing the opposition, but have you started calling India good or bad?”

Amidst the ongoing debate and opposition’s demand for a statement from Modi on the Manipur issue, a parliamentary logjam persists.

The situation in Manipur remains tense, with over 160 people losing their lives since ethnic violence erupted on May 3. The opposition demands the PM to address the matter in Parliament before any debate can proceed.

The alliance of opposition parties under the name “INDIA” has faced criticism from the ruling party, with Modi citing the history of organizations using the country’s name to mislead people. However, the opposition parties remain united under the banner of “INDIA.”