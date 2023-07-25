Delicious and Easy Peanut Butter Cornflake Bars Recipe

Sure! Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for Peanut Butter Cornflake Bars:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup smooth peanut butter

– 1/2 cup honey or maple syrup

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 3 cups cornflakes cereal

– 1/2 cup roasted peanuts (optional)

– A pinch of salt (optional)

Instructions:

1. Line an 8×8 inch (20×20 cm) square baking pan with parchment paper or lightly grease it.

2. In a large saucepan, heat the peanut butter and honey (or maple syrup) over low heat, stirring constantly until well combined and smooth. Add the vanilla extract and mix well. If you want, you can add a pinch of salt to enhance the flavor.

3. Remove the saucepan from the heat and gently fold in the cornflakes until they are evenly coated with the peanut butter mixture. You can also add roasted peanuts for extra crunch and flavor.

4. Transfer the mixture into the prepared baking pan. Use a spatula or the back of a spoon to press it down firmly and evenly.

5. Place the pan in the refrigerator for about 1-2 hours or until the bars have set and firmed up.

6. Once the bars are fully set, remove them from the refrigerator and lift the parchment paper to easily take the bars out of the pan.

7. Cut the mixture into bars of your desired size. You can store the Peanut Butter Cornflake Bars in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator.

Enjoy your delicious homemade Peanut Butter Cornflake Bars as a tasty snack or dessert!