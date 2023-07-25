Delicious and Fragrant Sheermal Recipe

Sheermal is a delicious saffron-flavored Indian bread that is soft, slightly sweet, and often served with savory dishes or enjoyed on its own. Here’s a simple recipe to make Sheermal at home:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

– 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter), melted

– 1/4 cup yogurt (curd)

– 1/4 cup milk

– 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/4 teaspoon saffron strands, soaked in 1 tablespoon warm milk

– 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1 egg, lightly beaten (optional, for a richer texture)

– Nigella seeds (kalonji) or sesame seeds for garnish

– Additional ghee for brushing

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, baking powder, powdered sugar, and salt.

2. Add the melted ghee, yogurt, and saffron-soaked milk to the dry ingredients. Mix well to form a soft dough. If you’re using an egg, add it at this stage and incorporate it into the dough.

3. Knead the dough for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. You can sprinkle a little flour on the surface to prevent sticking.

4. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 1-2 hours. This will help the dough to rise and become more pliable.

5. Preheat your oven to 200°C (390°F).

6. Divide the dough into equal-sized balls, usually, the size of a golf ball.

7. Roll each ball into a flat disc shape, about 1/4 inch thick. Traditionally, Sheermal is thicker than regular Indian flatbreads.

8. Place the rolled Sheermal on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a greased baking tray.

9. Brush the surface of each Sheermal with a little milk and sprinkle nigella seeds or sesame seeds on top for garnish.

10. Bake the Sheermal in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes or until they turn golden brown.

11. Once done, remove the Sheermal from the oven and brush the surface lightly with ghee for a shiny finish.

12. Serve the Sheermal warm with your favorite curry or enjoy it as it is.

Sheermal is best served fresh and warm. It can be stored in an airtight container for a day or two but is at its tastiest when consumed soon after baking.