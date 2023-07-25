Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra and Binjhia communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha cleared a bill to add the Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra, and Binjhia groups to the list of Chhattisgarh’s Scheduled Tribes. In the absence of opposing parties who had earlier staged a walkout, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha.

The legislation was approved by the Lok Sabha in December 2022. In response to the bill’s debate, Union Minister Arjun Munda stated that its passing will assist around 72,000 people in Chattisgarh. “It’s a small number, but it demonstrates the government’s concern for tribal welfare,” he said.

The bill seeks to add the Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra, and Binjhia people to the list of Chhattisgarh’s Scheduled Tribes. It also aims to formalise the terms Bhuinya, Bhuiyan, and Bhuyan as synonyms for the Bharia Bhumia population. The bill also includes three Devanagari variations of the Pando community’s name. After the bill was passed, the House adjourned for the day.