Four cops suspended over delayed response to Vaikom woman’s assault

Four police officers from the Vaikom Police Station have been suspended due to their delayed response to a complaint of assault filed by a woman.

On Monday, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) issued the order to suspend Sub-Inspector Ajmal Hussain, as well as civil police officers PR Vinod, Binoy, and Saju.

The incident in question occurred on July 13, when a woman from the area was allegedly assaulted by her neighbor while walking home.

That very evening, the woman and her husband approached the Vaikom Police Station to file a case. However, it is alleged that the complainant’s husband was not given a receipt for the complaint, even the following day.

Although the case was eventually registered two days later, shockingly, the charge of assault was excluded from the filing. The accused, Aneesh Kumar, was arrested on a different charge the next day.

The suspension of these officers comes as a result of their failure to promptly act on the assault complaint, raising concerns about the efficiency and effectiveness of the local police station’s handling of such cases.