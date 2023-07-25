Home remedies to prevent menstrual cramps

Menstrual cramps are throbbing, aching cramps that women get in their lower belly just before and during your period. They’re some of the most common, annoying parts of period. It can be mild to severe. They usually happen for the first time a year or two after a girl first gets their period. With age, they usually become less painful and may stop entirely after the first delivery.

Home remedies to fight menstrual cramps:

1. Drink fluids: Staying hydrated reduces bloating. Bloating causes discomfort and worsens period cramps. So drink enough water.

2. Jaggery: Jaggery is effective in preventing weakness caused by blood loss during a menstrual cycle. Jaggery contains many essential nutrients such as sodium and potassium. Moreover, it also has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that help in reducing uterine cramps.

3. Massaging with oils: Massaging with essential oils will reduce pain.

4. Heating pad: As per research published in Evidence-Based Nursing, the use of hot compresses or heating pads works effectively in reducing abdominal cramps during periods.

5. Reduce stress and relax: Deep breathing exercises may also help in keeping any stress at bay and relaxing your mind and body, thus giving you the required period pain relief.