India Meteorological Department warns of very heavy rainfall in these states till Friday

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of widespread rainfall in several states in the country till Friday.

The national weather agency in its latest weather bulletin forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana on July 26. Heavy to very heavy rainfall are also likely to prevail in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and coastal Karnataka on July 26.

Parts of Telangana, Odisha, coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 27.

For July 28, the weather office predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and central Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall has been predicted in parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

IMD also issued an orange alert till Thursday in south interior and coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana, and central India including Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the river Yamuna was flowing above the danger mark at 205.33 meter in the national capital. This rise in water level has raised fresh concerns of a flood-like situation in Delhi and neighbouring regions. Yamuna water level had hit an all-time high of 208.66 meter on 13 July.