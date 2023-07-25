ISRO successfully performs Chandrayaan-3’s 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

The ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) here successfully completed the sixth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Tuesday.

“The spacecraft is expected to achieve a 127609 km X 236 km orbit.” The orbit will be confirmed following the observations, according to the national space agency headquartered here. “The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023 between 12 midnight and 1 am IST,” said ISRO, which launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon on July 14.

According to an ISRO official, after the TLI, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will depart from Earth’s orbit and go to the region of the Moon. In other words, the spacecraft would begin its voyage to the Moon on August 1 after departing Earth’s orbit via the TLI manoeuvre, putting it on a “lunar transfer trajectory.” ISRO has stated that the lander will try a soft touchdown on the Moon’s surface on August 23.