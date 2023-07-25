Know how to report online scam on cyber crime portal in India

Mumbai: Online scams have become a common incident now a days. India has witnessed a spike in cases of online fraud where people are losing money in scams like part-time job scams, liking YouTube video scams, and more.

One can either go directly to the police station to file a complaint or visit the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, an online platform designed to facilitate the reporting of cybercrimes.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal is a government initiative aimed at helping victims of cybercrime lodge complaints online. The portal handles all types of cybercrime complaints, with a particular focus on crimes against women and children. It operates around the clock, with a dedicated helpline number (1930) available for assistance.

To report an online scam on the portal, follow these steps:

Open your web browser and navigate to the portal’s webpage at https://cybercrime.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘File a complaint’.

Read and accept the terms and conditions on the next page.

Click on the ‘Report other cybercrime’ button.

Select the ‘citizen login’ option and enter your details, including name, email, and phone number.

Enter the OTP sent to your registered phone number, fill in the captcha, and click on the submit button.

On the next page, provide details about the cybercrime you wish to report. The form is divided into four sections: General Information, Victim Information, Cybercrime Information, and Preview. Fill in all relevant details in each section.

After reviewing the information, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

You will be directed to an incident details page. Here, provide details and supporting evidence of the crime, such as screenshots or files. Once you’ve entered the details, click on ‘Save and Next’.

The next page requires information about the alleged suspect if available. Fill in the details if you have any information about the suspect.

Verify the information and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

You will receive a confirmation message that your complaint has been registered, along with an email containing the complaint ID and other related details.