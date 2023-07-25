Lenovo launches Yoga Book 9i laptop in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo has launched the new Lenovo Yoga Book 9i in the Indian markets. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is priced at Rs 2,24,990. The Yoga Book 9i also includes accessories like the Lenovo Digital Pen, Keyboard, and Folio. Pre-bookings are available on Lenovo.com. The device will be available for sale from August 5, 2023. As part of an exclusive pre-booking offer, Lenovo is providing a Free Upgrade to a 3-Year Warranty, along with 3-Year Premium Care and 3-Year Accidental Damage Protection, ensuring extended support to customers.

The new device is powered by Intel Core i7-135SU processor. The device boasts a 2×13.3-inch 2.8K OLED 400 nits display. The Yoga Book 9i comes with 16GB RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. The device includes a 5MP IR camera with an E shutter. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and it comes with 3 USB ports (3 x Thunderbolt 3 (Type C)), USB Ports ports.