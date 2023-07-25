Musk faces interruption during his drive to rebrand the name of Twitter to X

Billionaire Elon Musk faced a disruption during his attempt to rebrand the popular microblogging platform Twitter to ‘X’ when the police intervened and halted the work.

As part of the social media company’s rebranding process, the iconic vertical Twitter sign at their San Francisco headquarters was being removed on Monday. However, local police stopped the process, deeming it “unauthorized work,” according to The San Francisco Standard.

At the time of interruption, only the letters “er” were left on one side of the sign, with the bird logo still present. The police officers on the scene discovered that Twitter officials had a work order to take down the sign but failed to inform security and the building’s owner.

Due to the confusion and lack of communication, the police were called to the scene. However, after conducting an inquiry, they determined that no crime had been committed, and the incident was not within their purview.

Elon Musk had earlier explained his decision to rebrand Twitter as ‘X’ and clarified that it was not a simple renaming process. He stated that acquiring Twitter was driven by a desire to ensure freedom of speech and act as a catalyst for ‘X,’ which he referred to as the “everything app.”

In a post on ‘X,’ Musk elaborated that the name change was not just about rebranding the company but about reflecting the platform’s evolution. Musk pointed out that the Twitter name was originally chosen due to its 140-character limit, resembling birds tweeting. However, the platform has evolved to accommodate various forms of content, including videos, making the name outdated.

He hinted at significant changes in store, including transforming the platform into a financial app, offering comprehensive communication and financial services. Musk emphasized that the name ‘Twitter’ no longer aligns with the platform’s expanded scope and bid farewell to the iconic bird symbol as part of the rebranding process.