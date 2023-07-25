Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Revealed!

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic torch design was unveiled, drawing inspiration from the Eiffel Tower’s reflection on the Seine river, evoking a serene aura, according to its creator, Mathieu Lehanneur. This torch features a symmetrical rounded shape, symbolizing peace and equality among athletes.

Crafted with lightweight polished steel in a champagne hue, the lower half showcases a relief pattern mimicking the flowing Seine, where the Opening Ceremony will captivate over half-a-million spectators. Lehanneur emphasized the torch’s visual representation of the values Paris 2024 seeks to promote, aiming to move away from the idea of conquest.

“The magic is not the torch itself, but the flame,” Lehanneur expressed during a news conference, reflecting on the profound symbolism behind the design. However, he admitted that the torch’s creation turned out to be far more technically intricate than he had initially envisioned.

The ceremonial lighting of the torch will take place at the ancient Olympia in Greece on April 16, marking the official countdown to the Games in Paris, commencing on July 26 the following year. The torch will then embark on a journey, passing through notable locations such as Marseille, Strasbourg, the Pantheon in Paris, and Mont Saint-Michel, as well as relay through some of France’s overseas territories.

Tony Estanguet, the head of Paris 2024, hailed the torch as “very, very beautiful” and praised its balanced and pure design, ensuring a memorable and symbolic start to the grand sporting event in Paris.