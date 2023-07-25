PhonePe launches income tax payment feature: Step-by-step guide to use it

Mumbai: Leading digital payments platform in the country, PhonePe has launched income tax payment feature for tax payers. PhonePe has partnered with PayMate, a leading digital B2B payments and service provider to launch this new feature.

The new feature called ‘Income Tax Payment’ will allows taxpayers, both individuals and businesses, to pay self-assessment and advance tax directly from within the PhonePe app. Taxpayers may only pay their taxes and cannot file them with this new feature. Users must still follow the instructions in order to file an ITR

‘At PhonePe, we are committed to continuously enhancing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our users. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest feature, the convenience of paying income taxes on the PhonePe app itself. Paying taxes can often be a complex and time-consuming task, and PhonePe is now offering its users a hassle-free and secure way to fulfill their tax obligations. We believe that this will transform the way our users pay taxes as we have now made the process both simple and easy,’ said Niharika Saigal, Head of Bill Payments and Recharge Business at PhonePe .

How To Pay Taxes Using Phonepe:

Open the PhonePe app on your android or iOS.

Go to Financial Services & Taxes

Select Income Tax

Have all important documents like PAN Details & Tax Details ready.

Select type of tax payment, assesment year and other important details.

Enter the amount of tax and the taxes will be paid to the department within 2 days.

Pay Taxes Using Credit Card or UPI