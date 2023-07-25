Population figure for India as of July 1, 2023 is 139 crore

According to a statement made by Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, the projected population of India as of July 1, 2023, is 139 crore. This information was derived from a report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Additionally, the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, published the World Population Prospectus 2022, which estimates China’s projected population on the same date to be 142,56,71,000.

The National Commission on Population, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also conducted its own study and reported that the projected population of India on July 1, 2023, is 139,23,29,000. The government had planned to conduct the census in 2021 but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.