Range Rover Velar facelift launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading British luxury SUV manufacturer, Land Rover has launched its Range Rover Velar facelift in the Indian markets. The new SUV is priced at Rs 93 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Velar facelift comes in a single HSE trim and offers two powertrain options. Bookings has already began and deliveries will commence in September.

The Range Rover Velar facelift is offered in two powertrain choices. First is the 2.0-litre petrol engine, generating 250hp and 365Nm. The 2.0-litre diesel engine, equipped with a mild-hybrid system, delivers 204hp and 430Nm. Both powertrains are paired with 8-speed automatic gearbox. The petrol variant has a top speed of 217kph and accelerates from 0 to 100kph in just 7.5 seconds. The diesel variant achieves a top speed of 210kph, covering the 0 to 100kph sprint in a swift 8.3 seconds.

Also Read: Lenovo launches Yoga Book 9i laptop in India: Price, specifications

The SUV comes with a brand-new 11.4-inch touchscreen infused with Land Rover’s cutting-edge Pivi Pro system, now equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display with navigation and infotainment integration, wireless phone charging, a 1,300W Meridian sound system, cabin air purifier, and heated, cooled and massaging front seats. Land Rover is also offering it with Active Road Noise Cancellation system that makes the cabin even quieter.