Rejuvenation of ‘UP’ education system’s accomplished by Government

The most priceless asset in this world is knowledge. “Vidhya dhanam sarvdhanal pradhanam.” The students are our young generation. For them, understanding the value of education and providing good education means creating a better future. That helps people find their own “Disha” in life. Imagine the cultural and historical significance of Uttar Pradesh. Each atom of the land retains the synergy of Shri Krishna, Shri Ram, and Shri Kasha Viswanathan, as well as Shri Buddha. The land where Buddha delivered his first sermon to the world, Even Varanasi, the oldest city in the world, is also a part of Uttar Pradesh. How such a land of holiness and godliness fell to injustice and immorality and ruined its culture? How did this wonderful state’s educational system deteriorate so much?

Previously, rulers of political parties governed this state for selfish reasons; as a result, the people of this state determined Yogi Adityanath as their future leader. Before the Yogi Adityanath government came to power, Uttar Pradesh’s education system was in a state of disarray. During the Mulayam Signh regime, the education business was dominated by criminal syndicates and fraud gangs. Many of them had heard of the NEET fraud under the Mulayalam Singh government’s tenure. From elementary school to the top exams these syndicates are controlling the education sysytem,Even Lokayuktha condemn the drawbacks of the UP educational system.

Earlier ,It was common in Uttar Pradesh for students to use institutionalised cheating to pass their board exams. When Yogi took over, he defined the goals and formed his own core team inside the education department. And he fought tirelessly to bring down the unethical state’s exam syndicate mafia.

The Yogi government’s first action was to shut down all of the state’s unauthorised examination centres. In addition to teachers, non-teaching staff, and other school workers being guarded by the security system created by the Yogi Core Team, all schools now have online allotments verified by the District Magistrate, CCTV cameras placed in all buildings, and additional technological systems placed around the centres. The government denied all recommendations from local political leaders.

The government came up with an alternate preparation technique as well as a tracking system because it is a frequent exam practice for non-real candidates to write tests for actual applicants. Question paper leaking is another issue, and swapping of answer sheets is yet another observed malpractice. For reducing these violations by having the department install CCTV cameras for monitoring. As a result, the government was able to cut down on the malpractices that are harming genuine students. These are all measures that the government of Yogi implemented step by step to eliminate the malpractices.

The ecosystem of educational institutions was pathetic; before Yogi’s administration, many of the school facilities were in pathetic condition. There were no proper school buildings, boundary walls, electricity, proper bathrooms for girls and boys and drinking water.To restructure and rejuvenate the educational system. The government of Yogi began a new initiative titled ‘Operation Kayakalp.’

Under ‘Operation Kayakalp,’ the Uttar Pradesh government is using both conventional teaching techniques and technology-based education to raise the standard of public schools. The schools were geo tagged with a picture of the schools. Through the Prerna portal, a continuous real-time monitoring of the updates of these works is also conducted. As a consequence, hundreds of kilometres away, villages and towns’ schools are now rejuvenated and have a fresh new look because of Operation Kayakalp. Hundreds of schools around the state have seen major modifications recently. The success of “Operation Kayakalp” is the transformation of primary and secondary schools into “smart schools,” with around 30,000 secondary schools getting smart classrooms, playgrounds, functional restrooms, libraries, computer labs, art rooms, and other modern facilities, step by step yogi government build the ecosystem of education.

CM Yogi Adithyanath’s top priority concern is better education for the children, because they are the future of the country, so from the primary education sector itself, he is very keen about the government policies regarding the Aganawadi’s.

Earlier, the majority of the governing party did not attempt to raise literacy levels in the state, which is why UP had a low percentage of literacy. After assuming charge, the Yogi Adityanath government’s goal of providing children living in rural regions with access to high-quality education In order for everyone to benefit from the state government’s educational initiatives, the state government recommended revitalising these anganvadis. Under the Early Childhood Children’s Education (ECCE) programme, the Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to build 1,70,896 Anganwadi facility buildings equipped with books and preschool materials. Besides, the National Book Trust (NBT) is providing storybooks for three- to six-year-olds. He also contributed over 22,000 anganvadi grants for the erection of buildings and the purchase of property.

The UP government has already started work on 1700 new schools under the PM SHRI project. During the last budget, the UP government allocated 10 billion rupees for the project. The Yogi government recognises the importance of education and is aiming high for the next generation.

The emergence of world-class educational institutions is necessary for Uttar Pradesh to realise its potential as the top state. As far as the government initiative is concerned, the government is currently providing the industrial sector with enormous opportunities. Along with those students, the state is seeking higher education abroad. Therefore, taking into account the potential of its students and the state, the Yogi government is putting a priority on world-class education in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is planning to build the country’s first education township, similar to those found in the United States of America, in order to improve education quality in the state. The government’s goal with the education township is to give high-quality education to youngsters while also equipping them with a range of professional skills in one location.

Despite all obstacles, the government is aware of its limitations and is working hard to achieve its objectives. Even while the literacy rate is still within average when compared to other states.Observe, how a government’s revolutionary reforms are implemented over a 5- to 6-year period. Actually, as far as a government is concerned, it is a highly commendable accomplishment. Uttar Pradesh is one of the states with the biggest total area, both in terms of land size and population density. According to the National Statistical Office’s (NSO) report there has been an increase in literacy rates, reaching 67.68 % as of the most recent population count, based on Uttar Pradesh’s 2011 Census Literacy Rate. Male literacy stands at 77.28 %, while female literacy is at 57.18%.

This outcome demonstrates that anything is feasible if the government is sincere about serving the needs of the people and has a clear vision for their future. In this way, Uttar Pradesh is an asset of inspiration for those who are still striving to uphold the law against injustice.

By: Anand.S.Nair