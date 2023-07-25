Report: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is all set to shuffle his cabinet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing for a cabinet reshuffle, which is anticipated to occur on Wednesday, according to reports from CTV News, citing senior government sources.

In advance of his visit to Rideau Hall, Trudeau is holding private meetings with ministers in Ottawa, following weeks of rumors about a scheduled summer shuffle in federal politics.

Reports indicate that Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen, and Minister of Official Languages and Minister Responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Ginette Petitpas Taylor had deferred their announcements.

The minority Liberals are seeking to reset their messaging on key issues like housing affordability, public safety, and online platform policies, following intense scrutiny during the autumn and spring sittings.

Several ministerial announcements planned for Monday were postponed to allow cabinet members to return to the national capital for consultations with Prime Minister Trudeau ahead of the shuffle. However, some ministers continued to travel outside of Ottawa on Monday.

If an election is called, ministers are expected to inform the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of their plans to run again. Those who indicate they won’t seek re-election are likely to be removed, potentially creating opportunities for high-performing backbenchers to be promoted to the cabinet before the scheduled 2025 election.

Longtime Liberal Party member and current Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Carolyn Bennett, announced on Monday that she will not seek re-election, opening the downtown Toronto seat for the upcoming election.

The last time Trudeau made changes to his cabinet was in 2022 when he only switched the portfolios of Helena Jaczek and Filomena Tassi. Prior to that, the ministerial roster was adjusted after the 2021 elections when ministers in crucial portfolios were changed, allowing the Liberals to retain power with a second minority government.

There are speculations that Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino may be reassigned due to criticism of his handling of gun control legislation and the transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo.

Trudeau responded to calls from the Conservative Party for Mendicino to step down by expressing confidence in all members of his cabinet.

The expected shuffle comes ahead of an August cabinet retreat in PEI and the return of Parliament in late September. The current cabinet, excluding the Prime Minister, consists of 38 members, maintaining a gender balance.