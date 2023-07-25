Sony launches new truly wireless stereo earphones: Details

Mumbai: Sony launched new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The new device named ‘Sony WF-1000XM5’ is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,447). They are currently listed on the Sony US online store in Black and Silver colours. There’s currently no word from the company on when these earphones will be launched in India.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones is equipped with Sony’s Integrated Processor V2 chip and the QN2e processors. Additionally, Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones are equipped with the company’s Dynamic Driver X, and offer 24-bit audio processing, DSEE Extreme upscaling technology. They feature support for active noise cancellation (ANC).

The earphones also support features Speak to Chat, adaptive sound control, multipoint connect, Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and Google and Alexa voice assistant support. The new earphones offer up to 12 hours of battery life with general usage, which drops to 8 hours with ANC enabled. They can be charged with a USB Type-C cable or wirelessly.