State government announces new school timings

Jul 25, 2023, 04:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: The  School Education department  in Telangana has changed the school timings for primary and upper primary classes. The new school timings will be in force  across the state, except in two districts including Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

According to the notification, the primary and upper primary schools will start at 9.30 am in all districts. The primary schools will now function till 4.15 pm, while the upper primary schools will function between 9.30 am and 4.45 pm. However, the primary and upper primary classes in the high school campus will follow the existing school timings.

