State government announces new school timings

Hyderabad: The School Education department in Telangana has changed the school timings for primary and upper primary classes. The new school timings will be in force across the state, except in two districts including Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty close flat

According to the notification, the primary and upper primary schools will start at 9.30 am in all districts. The primary schools will now function till 4.15 pm, while the upper primary schools will function between 9.30 am and 4.45 pm. However, the primary and upper primary classes in the high school campus will follow the existing school timings.