Tamil Nadu Special Spinach Masiyal – A Flavorful South Indian Delight!

Indulge your taste buds in the rich and vibrant flavors of Tamil Nadu with this delectable Spinach Masiyal recipe! Hailing from the southern region of India, Tamil Nadu is renowned for its diverse culinary treasures that burst with aromatic spices and wholesome ingredients. Spinach Masiyal is a traditional and hearty dish that showcases the essence of South Indian cuisine – simple yet incredibly flavorful. This easy-to-make recipe combines fresh spinach, lentils, and a medley of spices, creating a satisfying and nutritious side dish that pairs perfectly with steaming rice or Indian bread. Let’s embark on a culinary journey to the heart of Tamil Nadu and savor the goodness of Spinach Masiyal!

Ingredients:

– 2 cups fresh spinach leaves, thoroughly washed and chopped

– 1/2 cup split moong dal (yellow lentils), washed

– 2 ripe tomatoes, chopped

– 2-3 green chilies, slit (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon black mustard seeds

– 2 tablespoons grated coconut

– 1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter) or vegetable oil

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Boil the Lentils: In a saucepan, add the washed split moong dal and 1 1/2 cups of water. Add a pinch of turmeric powder and cook over medium heat until the lentils are soft and mushy. You can also use a pressure cooker for quicker results (about 2 whistles).

2. Cook the Spinach: In a separate large pan, bring water to a boil and blanch the chopped spinach leaves for about 2 minutes. Drain the water and immediately transfer the spinach to a bowl of ice water to retain its vibrant green color. Drain again and set aside.

3. Prepare the Spice Paste: In a small pan, heat a teaspoon of oil or ghee and add cumin seeds, black mustard seeds, and grated coconut. Sauté until the coconut turns light golden and the spices release their aroma. Remove from heat and let it cool. Once cooled, grind the mixture into a fine paste using a blender or mortar and pestle.

4. Masiyal Base: In the same large pan, add ghee or oil and heat over medium flame. Add a pinch of asafoetida, chopped tomatoes, and slit green chilies. Sauté until the tomatoes become soft and mushy.

5. Combine the Ingredients: Add the cooked spinach and the ground spice paste to the pan with the tomatoes. Mix well, allowing the flavors to meld for about 2 minutes.

6. Mash and Cook: Now, add the boiled lentils to the pan and mash everything together using a potato masher or the back of a spoon. Season with salt and adjust spices according to your taste. Let it cook for another 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to come together.

7. Serve: Your delicious Tamil Nadu Special Spinach Masiyal is ready to be served! Transfer it to a serving bowl and enjoy it hot with steamed rice, Indian bread like chapati or roti, or even dosa.

Whether you’re a fan of South Indian cuisine or looking to try something new, this Spinach Masiyal recipe promises to be a delightful addition to your culinary repertoire. Savor the taste of Tamil Nadu right in the comfort of your home with this wholesome and flavorful dish!