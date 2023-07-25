This UAE based air carrier named Middle East’s most punctual airline

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways named as the most on-time airline in the Middle East and one of the most punctual carriers worldwide. In the first half of 2023, Etihad achieved an on-time arrival performance rating within 15 minutes of 83.4%. A report published by o global aviation analytics group OAG revealed this.

According to global aviation analytics group OAG’s Punctuality League ratings for July, Etihad is one of the few airlines in the Middle East that consistently operates above 80% on-time arrival performance and maintains one of the lowest cancellation rates worldwide. OAG defines on-time performance as a flight arriving within 15 minutes of its scheduled time – a standard measure within the airline industry.

Top 5 most punctual airlines in Middle East

Etihad Airways, 81.14% OTP

Emirates, 81.13% OTP

Gulf Air, 79.92% OTP

Qatar Airways, 77.50% OTP

FLYNAS, 68.25% OTP