UAE permits one-year residence extension for widows and divorcees

Widows and divorcees who entered the Emirates on dependency or family visas can now apply for an extension of up to one year without a sponsor. This decision brings relief to women facing challenging circumstances during their stay on dependency visas. The extension will be granted from the date of the husband’s death or divorce, as long as the family visa was valid at that time.

The visa extension should align with the mother’s and children’s residence periods. Therefore, the children’s visa validity should not exceed their mother’s visa expiration date. To apply for the extension, the widow or divorcee must submit the divorce certificate or husband’s death certificate, along with a medical certificate. Additionally, the authorities must be convinced that the family has a place to stay in the Emirate. Health insurance and UAE ID proofs based on regional guidelines are also required.

The minimum duration for the visa renewal is one year, but it can be extended for two, three, or five years. However, golden visa holders have the privilege of staying in the UAE for up to ten years.

One key consideration is that if the sponsor is outside the UAE for more than six months, the dependency visa will be canceled. Widows and divorcees will not be eligible for visa relaxations if the sponsor has been absent for at least six months before the husband’s death or divorce. This exception, however, does not apply to golden visa holders.