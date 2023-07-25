US FDA: 1,400 pounds of cheese from New York company recalled due to fears of contamination

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall notice on Friday, recalling 1,400 pounds of cheese from the New York-based Cooperstown Cheese Company due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

The recall covers a range of cheeses produced by the company and sold through various channels, including farmer’s markets, restaurants, and retail stores, from June 21, 2023, to July 10, 2023.

The FDA’s action is a precautionary measure aimed at preventing possible severe infections caused by listeria. Listeria monocytogenes is a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness, especially among vulnerable populations like pregnant women, where it can affect the fetus, leading to miscarriages and stillbirths. Other high-risk groups include adults over 65, newborns, and individuals with weakened immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has previously highlighted the dangers of listeria contamination.

Symptoms of listeria infection can range from mild, such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, to more severe symptoms like a stiff neck, headache, and convulsions. Each year, about 1,600 people in the US are diagnosed with listeria, often linked to consuming contaminated food, as reported by The Cleveland Clinic.

The cheese varieties subject to the recall include Jersey Girl, Toma Celena, SK, Jersey Gold, Marielle, Jersey Girl with garlic/rosemary, Jersey Girl spring onion, Bobby’s got the Blues, Toma Torino, Jersey Gold with garlic, and Abbie, according to the New York Post.

The FDA advises consumers who have purchased these products to exercise caution and return them to the place of purchase to receive a refund.

This is not the first time that Cooperstown Cheese Company has faced concerns over listeria contamination. Back in 2017, the company had to issue a recall for various batches of its roasted garlic cheddar cheese and Toma Celena selection due to similar bacteria concerns.