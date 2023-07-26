Goa govt announces AI-Based chatbots and free Wi-Fi in villages for enhanced public services

Goa’s Information and Technology Minister, Rohan Khaunte, has announced plans to enhance service delivery using AI-based chatbots and improve internet connectivity in the state. These chatbots, powered by artificial intelligence, aim to efficiently address citizens’ grievances and provide services in sectors like tourism and public grievances. The state also aims to become a tech-based economy hub, encouraging the growth of emerging technologies and creative spaces.

To facilitate remote work in Goa, co-working spaces will be created at Morjim, Ashwem, and Benaulim, capitalizing on the state’s attractive attributes – sea, sun, sand, and Software (4S). Additionally, the government plans to bridge the digital divide by offering free Wi-Fi hotspots in rural areas, promoting inclusivity and empowering communities.

As part of the e-District Mission Mode Project, 227 end-to-end services from 35 departments have been moved to the Goa Online website, with a significant number of users and transactions recorded to date. Moreover, village-level entrepreneurs are delivering state and central government services through the common service center initiative.

To safeguard public documents, the Centre has sanctioned funds for digitizing data related to tourism, registration, labor, employment, printing, stationary, archives, and IT departments. The Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Tuem will be completed by March 2024, and funds have been disbursed to beneficiaries under the Goa StartUp Policy. The state also has plans for a greenfield IT hybrid cluster at Porvorim and a conceptualized startup village at Chimbel.